Chopper carrying Sri Sri Ravi Shankar makes emergency landing due to low visibility

He was travelling with four others in the helicopter when fog caused low visibility, leading to the helicopter landing and taking off after a wait of 50 minutes near Sathyamangalam.

The helicopter in which Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was travelling made an emergency landing due to bad weather and low visibility on Wednesday, January 25, The spiritual guru was travelling from Bengaluru to Tiruppur in a helicopter and was accompanied by four other people.

The pilot made the landing near Sathyamangalam and took off after a wait of 50 minutes. According to sources, the helicopter landed on a government school playground in Uginiyam village located in Kadambur hillside town.

Ravi Shankar is an Indian spiritual leader who is also referred to as Sri Sri and Guruji. He is also the founder of Art of Living, a foundation that offers seminars and yoga classes. It was founded in 1981.