'Chiranjeevi was a celebration': Actor Meghana Raj writes tribute to late husband

Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7 in a Bengaluru hospital.

A month after the sudden demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, his wife and actor Meghana Raj posted a family photo on Instagram which also has a picture of her late husband in the background.

Along with the photo, she posted a caption saying how she remembers Chiranjeevi as someone who celebrated life and added that he is a reason for her smiles. The photograph has all the women dressed in finery and smiling happily at the camera.

The post said, My Dearest Chiru .... Chiru is a CELEBRATION... has always been, is and will always be... I know u wouldn’t have liked it any other way! Chiru,the reason i smile... what he has given me is most precious... MY FAMILY.. the JUST US... together we will always be for all eternity baby ma and each day will be just the way u like it! Filled with Love, laughter, pranks, honesty and most importantly Togetherness WE LOVE YOU BABY MA!”

On June 19, Meghana, who is also expecting the couple’s first child, had posted a moving post on Instagram dedicated to her late husband.

In the heart wrenching post, she said, “Chiru, I have tried and tried again but I am unable to put in words what I want to tell you. All the words in the world cannot describe what you mean to me. My friend, my lover, my partner, my child, my confidante, my HUSBAND- you are much more than all of this. You are a piece of my soul Chiru."

"An unfathomable pain shoots through my soul everytime I see the door and you don't walk in shouting "I am home". There is a sinking feeling in my heart when I can't touch you every minute of everyday. Like a thousand deaths, slow and painful. But then, like a magic spell I feel you around me. Every time I feel weak, you are around me like a guardian angel.You love me so much that you just couldn't," she added.

Read: Meghana Raj writes heartbreaking tribute to Chiranjeevi Sarja

On June 7, Chiranjeevi Sarja died in Bengaluru in a private hospital.

The hospital statement had said the actor was brought to the hospital at around 2:30 pm in an unconscious state and that his pupils were found to be dilated. Even as doctors tried to resuscitate him, he did not respond to the treatment.

The late actor is known for his movies like Vayuputra, Khaki, Amma I Love You, and Sinnga among others. Incidentally, Vayuputra won him the Innovative Film Award for Best Debut Actor (Male).

He had started his film career as an assistant director for his uncle Arjun Sarja's movies for a period of four years.

Meghana and Chiranjeevi had married on May 2, 2018 after several years of dating.