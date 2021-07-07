Become a Member

Actors from the southern states noted the veteran actor’s impact on cinema across languages.

Collage of actors Kamal Haasan Dilip Kumar and Chiranjeevi
Wednesday, July 07, 2021
TNM Staff

On the morning of July 7, veteran Hindi film actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last following a prolonged illness, at the age of 98. He is survived by his wife, veteran actor Saira Banu. Born in Peshawar in 1922 as Muhammed Yousuf Khan, the actor made his debut with the 1944 film Jwar Bhata, three years before the partition of India and Pakistan. His acting has had a profound impact on cinema across the subcontinent and on different film industries. 

His debut film did not succeed at the box office. However, his subsequent films Jugnu, Shaheed and Nadiya Ke Paar made him a popular star. Dilip Kumar is regarded  as one of Indian cinema’s earliest “method” actors —  an acting method used by popular Hollywood actor Marlon Brando. The demise of the legendary actor was mourned by not just the Bollywood film fraternity, but across all industries.  

Several actors and film personalities from the southern states have mourned his passing, noting his legendary work and immense contribution to cinema. While Mohanlal remembered Dilip Kumar as “the doyen of Indian Cinema”, Chiranjeevi called him “One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced,an Acting Institution & a National Treasure,” fondly sharing an old photograph of the two of them together. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan credited Dilip Kumar for teaching “many actors like me a standard and commitment to maintain in their performance.” Calling him “one of the greatest actors of India”, Kamal Haasan said that the veteran actor continues to inspire younger actors, and that his “understated approach is still tried by contemporary actors who are brave enough to attempt it.” 

Actor Siddharth also noted the importance of his lasting legacy. “A giant tree has fallen … I  also pray today's generation learns about and celebrates him. He is forever,”  Siddharth wrote. 

Reminiscing about time spent with the legend, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar wrote, “I will cherish the memories of my childhood spent with you like a treasure. You will remain the Hero of people world over forever.. Rest in peace Yusuf uncle.”

Expressing condolences, actor Junior NTR tweeted, “Dilip Kumar Saab's contribution to the growth of Indian cinema is priceless. Rest in Peace sir. You will be missed.”

Dilip Kumar Saab's contribution to the growth of Indian cinema is priceless. Rest in Peace sir. You will be missed

— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) July 7, 2021

“The world hailed him as the greatest actor of all time,a brilliant orator and an epitome of unaffected simplicity,” Kiccha Sudeep wrote. 

Many other celebrities have also paid their tributes to Dilip Kumar on social media: 

