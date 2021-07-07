Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Kamal, Khushbu and other south stars mourn Dilip Kumar

Actors from the southern states noted the veteran actor’s impact on cinema across languages.

On the morning of July 7, veteran Hindi film actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last following a prolonged illness, at the age of 98. He is survived by his wife, veteran actor Saira Banu. Born in Peshawar in 1922 as Muhammed Yousuf Khan, the actor made his debut with the 1944 film Jwar Bhata, three years before the partition of India and Pakistan. His acting has had a profound impact on cinema across the subcontinent and on different film industries.

His debut film did not succeed at the box office. However, his subsequent films Jugnu, Shaheed and Nadiya Ke Paar made him a popular star. Dilip Kumar is regarded as one of Indian cinema’s earliest “method” actors — an acting method used by popular Hollywood actor Marlon Brando. The demise of the legendary actor was mourned by not just the Bollywood film fraternity, but across all industries.

Several actors and film personalities from the southern states have mourned his passing, noting his legendary work and immense contribution to cinema. While Mohanlal remembered Dilip Kumar as “the doyen of Indian Cinema”, Chiranjeevi called him “One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced,an Acting Institution & a National Treasure,” fondly sharing an old photograph of the two of them together. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan credited Dilip Kumar for teaching “many actors like me a standard and commitment to maintain in their performance.” Calling him “one of the greatest actors of India”, Kamal Haasan said that the veteran actor continues to inspire younger actors, and that his “understated approach is still tried by contemporary actors who are brave enough to attempt it.”

Dilip Kumarji was the doyen of Indian Cinema and will forever be remembered.

Condolences to his family and friends. May the legend's soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/s8kRj8cFdw July 7, 2021

An Era comes to an END in the Indian Film Industry.Deeply Saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced,an Acting Institution & a National Treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades.May his soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/f5Wb7ATs6T — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 7, 2021

Dililp Kumar saheb. A career that teaches many actors like me a standard and commitment to maintain in their performance. Truly one of the greatest actors of India leaves us today but leaves us with a treasure trove of his brilliance through his acting. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/PNdBzjYj7R — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 7, 2021

Actor Siddharth also noted the importance of his lasting legacy. “A giant tree has fallen … I also pray today's generation learns about and celebrates him. He is forever,” Siddharth wrote.

One of the greatest actors the world has ever known has left us. A giant tree has fallen. I pray for the soul of legend #DilipKumar sahab. I also pray today's generation learns about and celebrates him. He is forever. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UKetoz8KIM — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) July 7, 2021

Reminiscing about time spent with the legend, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar wrote, “I will cherish the memories of my childhood spent with you like a treasure. You will remain the Hero of people world over forever.. Rest in peace Yusuf uncle.”

End of an era. I will cherish the memories of my childhood spent with you like a treasure. You will remain the Hero of people world over forever.. Rest in peace Yusuf uncle. #DilipKumar #RIP pic.twitter.com/KW7w9LFukj — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) July 7, 2021

Expressing condolences, actor Junior NTR tweeted, “Dilip Kumar Saab's contribution to the growth of Indian cinema is priceless. Rest in Peace sir. You will be missed.”

Dilip Kumar Saab's contribution to the growth of Indian cinema is priceless. Rest in Peace sir. You will be missed — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) July 7, 2021

“The world hailed him as the greatest actor of all time,a brilliant orator and an epitome of unaffected simplicity,” Kiccha Sudeep wrote.

The world hailed him as the greatest actor of all time,a brilliant orator and an epitome of unaffected simplicity.He will remain an inspiration to many generations of actors and an enigma to me.Legends live forever!!

RIP DilipKumarJi.. pic.twitter.com/DAHdfopMqu — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 7, 2021

Many other celebrities have also paid their tributes to Dilip Kumar on social media:

Dilip Kumar Saab's towering contribution to the rise and spread of Indian cinema' popularity is peerless. Rest in Peace sir July 7, 2021

And he ascends towards the heaven. What a legacy! — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar Saab, very few people have influenced Indian cinema the way you did. We have watched your movies and learnt from you.

Rest in peace Sir

My heartfelt condolences to Sairaji. pic.twitter.com/u9V5CE81iE — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) July 7, 2021

