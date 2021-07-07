Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98

The 98-year-old had been suffering from various ailments and was undergoing treatment at the Hinduja Hospital, Khar in Mumbai.

news obituary

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away in the early hours of Wednesday. The 98-year-old had been suffering from various ailments and was undergoing treatment at a hospital. Taking to Twitter, Faisal Farooqui, said to be Dilip Kumar's friend who handles the actor's Twitter account said, "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return (sic)." Further details are awaited.

With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago.



We are from God and to Him we return. - Faisal Farooqui â€” Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021

Just a day earlier, the actor's wife Saira Banu Khan issued a statement late on Monday, saying that his health was improving. The statement issued on Dilip Kumar's Twitter account had said, "We are grateful for god's infinite mercy on Sahib that his health is improving. We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that god willing, he is healthy and discharged soon." Dilip Kumar was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Hinduja Hospital, Khar, on June 29, after reportedly complaining of breathlessness.

A statement issued on his behalf on Twitter the following day said, "Dilip Saab has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital, Khar to address medical issues related to illness which are frequently expected in a 98 year old. Your love and prayers are truly appreciated by Saab (sic)."