Chiranjeevi congratulates Vishnu for MAA victory, Naga Babu declares resignation

Manchu Vishnu was announced the newly elected president of MAA on Sunday, October 10, after he defeated Prakash Raj in a tightly contested poll, which saw a bitter campaign.

The results of the Movie Artists Association (MAA) elections have resulted in mixed reactions from the film fraternity and politicians in the Telugu states. Manchu Vishnu was announced the newly elected president of MAA on Sunday, October 10, after he defeated Prakash Raj with a margin of 106 votes in a tightly contested poll, which saw a bitter campaign. In the election race, while Manchu Vishnu was backed by his father, Manchu Mohan Babu and his family, Prakash Raj was backed up by the ‘Mega family’, which includes prominent personalities like Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu. Despite their support, the Prakash Raj panel was defeated.

Soon after the election results, Naga Babu took to Twitter and declared that he is resigning from MAA. Naga Babu on Sunday tweeted in Telugu saying that he did not want to continue in MAA, which he said, was riddled with ‘regionalism and narrow minded’ concepts. He added that he would be sending his resignation in the next 48 hours through his staff. He also further stated that he is not influenced by anyone in taking this decision of resignation and said that he was in full consciousness.

Vishnu bagged 380 votes while Prakash Raj, who was branded as non-local by some supporters of the rival panel, secured 274 votes. Prakash Raj, a native of Karnataka who predominantly acts in Telugu and other south Indian films, was consistently pitched as an outsider as the campaigning for MAA took an ugly turn.

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi had maintained a neutral tone, despite their family backing the Prakash Raj panel. Soon after the results were declared, Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to congratulate Vishnu and other members of the new body. He hoped that the new body would work for the welfare of all artists. "MAA has always been one family. No matter who wins, it's the victory of our family," he wrote.

Hearty Congratulations to the new President of MAA @iVishnuManchu Exec.Vice President @actorsrikanth & each and every winner of the New Body of our MAA family# #movieartistsassociation pic.twitter.com/Nguq0sf5hp — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 10, 2021

Na thammuda mazaa kaaaa…. Here’s to his stupendous win my hero!!!!!! @iVishnuManchu — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) October 10, 2021

Manchu Vishnu wins over Prakash Raj as MAA president with a margin of 106 votes.



An emotional Vishnu dedicated the win to his father Manchu Mohan Babu. He hugged Prakash Raj and vowed that he would work with all the members for the betterment of MAA! #MAAelection2021 — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) October 10, 2021

Earlier, speaking at a film event, Chiranjeevi expressed his displeasure over the acrimony created during the MAA elections. He remarked that positions are temporary. Vishnu’s sister, Manchu Lakshmi, also tweeted congratulating her brother.

Meanwhile, politician and BJP leader from Telangana, Bandi Sanjay also reacted to the MAA elections and extended his congratulations to the newly elected president Manchu Vishnu and other members from the panel. He further congratulated the voters for defeating the ‘anti-national forces’. “It's also a lesson to people who supported the ones who were trying to divide the nation.” he added in his tweet in Telugu, in an apparent reference to Prakash Raj.

