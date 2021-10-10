MAA elections: Chiranjeevi, Bala Krishna, others cast their votes in Hyderabad

This time the race for the president post is between the actor Prakash Raj and Manchu Vishnu along with their respective panels.

Amidst several controversies, the elections for the Movie Artists Association (MAA) were held on Sunday on October 10, 2021 in Jubilee hills of Hyderabad. This time the race for the president post is between actor Prakash Raj and Tollywood’s senior actor, Mohan Babu’s son, Manchu Vishnu along with their respective panels. Several celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Bala Krishna, Nagarjuna Pawan Kalyan, Jaya Pradha, Ram Charan, Raja Sekhar, Genelia, Poonam Kaur, Ali, Babu Mohan, Manchu Vishnu, Manchu Lakshmi, Roja, Nitya Menen, Vadde Naveen, Naresh, among others have cast their votes.

The polling is expected to continue till around 2 to 3pm in the afternoon and the counting is expected to begin after 4pm, while the results would be announced tonight, according to reports. There are about 925 members in the MAA, of which 883 members are eligible for the voting and upon showing a valid membership card. It is expected that 400 to 600 people might turn up to vote. Meanwhile, votes through the postal ballot method have already reached the election office.

The elections are being held in between police security with at least 50 police personnel guarding the polling situation. Despite the guarding, there have been petty fights breaking out at the polling station. According to the reports, it is alleged that the members from the Prakash Raj panel were giving model ballot papers at the polling station, which was obstructed by Manchu Vishnu panel members. In this situation, the visuals of Hema (Vice President candidate from Prakash Raj panel) biting the elbow of Siva Balaji (Treasurer candidate from Manchu Vishnu Panel) are also going viral, while he tried to obstruct her from going to the other end, where one of the Prakash Raj panel members is being manhandled. Later on the police intervened and settled the situation.

Towards 2pm there were more than 500 votes polled in the MAA elections and the time has extended till 3pm.

