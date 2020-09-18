Children of deceased police personnel in Chennai get funds for education

Chennai police have distributed Rs 10.75 lakh to families of the deceased personnel, in association with a private organisation in the city.

news Police

The Chennai police have distributed Rs 10.75 lakh in association with a private organisation in the city, to the families of policemen who have died on duty over the last two years. The money was donated towards the education of children of the deceased policemen who lost their lives to COVID-19 and other accidents or ailments.

A total of 96 children were benefited by this decision and the cheques were provided by the Jain International Trade Organization (JITO).

According to Times of India, city commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal was inspired to arrange for the donation towards the children's education after he met a class 12 student at an event in the St Thomas Mount police quarters. She had lost her father on duty and was struggling to get a college admission. After talking to her, he reportedly decided to start an initiative to support the education of police families.

After the student gained admission through a scholarship, the commissioner decided to expand the plan and cover other families. In the last two years, the city police has lost 70 police personnel.

According to reports, the police distributed Rs 25,000 to 13 students studying professional courses and Rs 15,000 to 17 students pursuing their undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses, and Rs 7,500 to 66 school students. These children will be receiving this stipend throughout their educational stint.

The Commissioner of Police (CoP) personally met with the families and children and handed over the cheques for their education.

Meanwhile, over 1,500 policemen have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus across the state of which over 90% are from Chennai. Most of them have been involved in COVID-19 work and are frontline workers. Several officers also died fighting the virus and the CoP has commended them for their service.