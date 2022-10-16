Chidambaram temple priest arrested in child marriage case

According to the Cuddalore Superintendent of Police (SP), Hemasabesa, the secretary of the Natarajar temple priests, has been remanded in connection with getting his own minor daughter married off.

news Child Marriage

Hemasabesa, the secretary of the Natarajar temple priests in Cuddlore districtâ€™s Chidambaram town, was arrested on Saturday, October 15 on child marriage accusations. Speaking to TNM, the Cuddalore Superintendent of Police (SP) said that the Deekshitar has been remanded in connection with getting his own minor daughter married off. Investigations are ongoing and charges are yet to be filed, the SP added. The deekshitars are the specific Brahmin priestly class who administer the famed Chidambaram temple.

According to the All Women Police Station (AWPS), Chidambarm, a case has been filed under IPC section 366A (Procuration of a minor girl) and sections 8 and 9 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. The AWPS further added that two others had been arrested in another such case of child marriage last week. On September 23, the Times of India had reported that two other Deekshitars, Pasupathy (the groom) and Ganapathy (the girlâ€™s father), had been arrested in connection to a similar instance of child marriage.

According to TV news channel Puthiyathalaimurai, the Cuddalore police took action based on the complaints of the Social Welfare Department and had made arrests related to three child marriage cases in the last 20 days. Hemasabesaâ€™s minor daughter seems to be the fourth case of child marriage.

Following Hemasabesaâ€™s arrest, a group of Deekshitars had agitated in front of the Chidambaram temple and blocked the road. The Cuddalore SP confirmed to TNM that the protests have now been called off, but did not give clarity on the other cases reported by Puthiyathalaimurai.