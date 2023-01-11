Chennai youth dies after falling from lorry while dancing to celebrate Thunivu release

The young fan was severely injured after he fell from a moving lorry amid celebrations in Chennai. In another incident, fans barged into a theatre in Coimbatore by breaking its gates, leading to commotion.

Flix Chennai news

A 19-year-old fan passed away amid celebrations at Rohini theatre in Chennai, ahead of the release of superstar Ajith’s Thunivu on Wednesday, January 11. As fans gathered in front of the Rohini Theatre Complex near Koyambedu to celebrate the first show of Ajith’s much awaited film scheduled at 1 am, Bharathkumar, a 19-year-old fan who danced in celebration atop a moving lorry along with other fans fell down and died from a spinal injury.

The young fan from Chintadripet was severely injured when he fell from the vehicle and was taken to Kilpauk Medical College, but he was declared dead at 4.30 am on Wednesday, the police said. “The boy was very young. It is very disheartening to see youngsters indulge in such activities. Why do film producers promote early morning shows?” the police told TNM.

In another incident in Coimbatore, fans gathered in large numbers at Archana Darshana theatre in the Flower Market area for the 1 am show, and entered the theatre after breaking the gates at 11:30 pm. The police attempted to control the situation, leading to an altercation between them and the fans. The police then charged with batons to disperse the crowd.

After a lengthy protest, fans shattered the glass and handrails and barged into the theatre, crowding the premises densely. A few fans were injured in the commotion and a rod from the gate of the theatre slightly stabbed into the thigh of one of the bouncers who was on security duty. He was taken to the hospital and given first aid. Fans swarmed into the theatre, setting off firecrackers and distracting the police officers. Thnivu was released at 1 am at both theatres amidst the chaos.