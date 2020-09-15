Chennai woman electrocuted by live wire, two officials get suspended

Despite multiple complaints from residents, local authorities had failed to remove a live wire that had snapped and fallen in Chennai's Pulianthope area.

Two officials from the Chennai Corporation have been temporarily suspended from their posts following the death of a 35-year-old woman in Chennai's Pulianthope area, due to electrocution. Alima, the victim was walking near her residence, trying to avoid a large puddle on the road when she accidentally stepped on a live wire that had snapped. She died on the spot due to electrocution and a video from the incident shows her collapsing to the floor almost immediately after stepping on the wire. Residents of the area had alleged that they had given multiple complaints about the snapped wire to local authorities and that no action was taken despite their efforts.

Following Alima's death, an inquiry was conducted by the Chennai corporation and two officials - Assistant Divisional Electrical engineer Kannan and junior engineer Venkat have been suspended based on the initial investigation.

Speaking to TNM, a resident had said, "The wire snapped 25 days ago and the electricity was passing through the water. The Electricity board is simply telling us to call other departments. There are 16 members in our apartment and even a small child got an electric shock recently."

Residents alleged that Alima is a victim of official apathy and her death could have been avoided if their complaints were given attention to. They had also called the electricity board asking them to turn off the power supply to avoid accidents but to no avail.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Pulianthope Prakashkumar told TNM on Monday, “We have received information that the woman died of electrocution. However, the actual reason for the death can be ascertained only after the post-mortem report. We have booked the case under Section 174 (Inquiry into unnatural death).”

Former EB officials meanwhile pointed that temporary measures atleast should have been taken by authorities to mark the area where the wire had fallen to warn residents against venturing into that space.