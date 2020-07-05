Chennai unlock 2.0: What will the rest of July look like?

The Tamil Nadu government announced that lockdown restrictions will be eased in Chennai beginning Monday, July 6, until the end of this month. What are the services that will open up within Greater Chennai Police limits and what are their timings?

Hotels, restaurants, grocery shops

While earlier, the government had allowed restaurants and hotels to open for dine-in with 50% occupancy, the latest government order issued on July 4 states that hotels and restaurants can stay open only for takeaways between 6 am and 9 pm. Order for food delivery can also be made on phones. Persons involved in delivery will have to obtain identity cards from their establishment.

Vegetable and grocery shops can function between 6 am and 6 pm. Fish stalls, chicken and other meat stalls, and egg shops can function, but should ensure physical distancing. Tea shops can function between 6 am and 6 pm, offering only parcel services.

Transport

Cab rentals and other aggregator services can operate within city limits with not more than three persons excluding the driver. E pass will not be required to travel within city limits. Autos can ply with two passengers excluding the driver. Cycle rickshaws too are permitted.

Big shops, IT and private offices

All showrooms and big format shops (except malls) that sell textiles, jewellery and the likes can function between 10 am and 6 pm, without turning on their air conditioning. Only 50% staff are allowed and not more than five customers can enter the premises at any given point to ensure physical distancing. Barber shops, salons, spa and beauty parlours are permitted to function as per Standard Operating Procedures and without use of air conditioning.

Information Technology and Information Technology Enabled Services are permitted to operate with 50% staff strength subject to a maximum of 80 persons. Company should provide transport to its employees. All private offices, industrial establishments and export oriented units are allowed to function at 50% strength.

Sports complexes and stadia will be allowed to open but cannot admit spectators.

The following will remain prohibited

> All religious places and places of worship.

> Religious congregations.

> Tourists travel.

> Hotels and other hospitality services, except those meant for housing health / police / Government officials / healthcare workers / stranded persons including tourists and for quarantine facilities.

> Shopping malls.

> Schools, colleges, educational / training / coaching institutions.

> All international air travel of passengers, except for purposes as permitted by MHA.

> Metro rail services and suburban train services.

> All Cinema halls, gymnasium, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

> All social / political / sports / entertainment / academic / cultural / religious functions / other gatherings and large congregations.

> Inter-state public transport.

> Public transport within districts upto July 15.