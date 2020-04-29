Chennai tops testing for COVID-19 in TN as cases continue to rise

Data released by the Chennai Corporation shows that Chennai has conducted 3096 tests per million as compared to Tiruvallur with 142 tests per million population.

As Chennai tops the table in Tamil Naduâ€™s COVID-19 cases, data shows that the district also has also conducted the most number of tests per million population (TPM) compared to the rest of the state.

Data released by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Tuesday shows that nine districts in Tamil Nadu have conducted more tests per million population as on April 24 compared to the state average of 694. While Chennai leads the table with 3096 tests conducted per million, Tiruvallur has the lowest TPM at 142. Chennai has 11 labs in total, including government and private ones, that have been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to test for COVID-19. Chennai also has the highest number of COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday with 673 cases being reported from the district. Tiruvallur, meanwhile, has reported 53 cases of COVID-19.

Theni comes a distant second place in the table, as far as the number of tests conducted per million population with 1176 tests. The other districts that have recorded TPMs higher than state average are -- Tirupattur (1174), Karur (1102), Perambalur (1101), Namakkal (1036), Coimbatore (967), Dharmapuri (790) and Villupuram (785). Of these districts, there are districts like Dharmapuri, Pudukottai and Perambalur which are conducting higher number of tests despite confirming lesser number of cases. There are also districts that are conducting lesser tests in spite of having more confirmed cases like Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Tiruppur.



Districtwise tests per million population. Image: GCC

Tamil Nadu also has 29 districts that are testing more when compared with the national average of 363 TPM. The has tested 1,01,874 samples belonging to 93,189 persons as of Tuesday.

The state as of Tuesday has 2058 cases of COVID-19 with 1128 patients recovered and discharged from hospitals. 25 persons have died in the hospitals due to COVID-19.

The state had initially tested only those with symptoms and a travel history, but over the course of time had started testing those with symptoms of Influenza-like illnesses, as advised by the ICMR. The state had also started monitoring patients who are admitted to hospitals with Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI).