Chennai toddler whose arm was amputated at ICH passes away

The hospital had asserted that alternative treatment options, such as a revision shunt and artificial respiratory support, were suggested by the medical team but rejected by the parents despite counselling.

news News

The 1.5-year-old toddler in Chennai whose arm was amputated at the Institute of Child Health (ICH) and Hospital for Children, Egmore, passed away on Sunday, August 6. The child Mohammed Mahir from Pudukottai was admitted at the hospital for a brain-related ailment, and his arm was amputated in July this year. Though the parents alleged that medical negligence led to the amputation of his arm, an inquiry committee set up by the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) said that it was not due to negligence but due to a bacterial infection.

According to Dr. Rema Chandramohan, the Director of ICH and a senior paediatrician, the bacterial infection in the child's arm worsened, rendering him unresponsive, and ultimately, he passed away on Sunday morning. A report by The Hindu stated that the toddler succumbed to complications arising from "bleeding in the brain, resulting in an increase in head size due to fluid accumulation that necessitated drainage." The hospital had asserted that alternative treatment options, such as a revision shunt and artificial respiratory support, were suggested by the medical team but rejected by the parents despite counselling.

The unfortunate journey of young Mahir began in 2022 when he was born prematurely and was diagnosed with several health issues, including hydrocephalusâ€”a neurological disorder characterized by an abnormal buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain's cavities. In May 2022, a ventriculoperitoneal (VP) shunt was implanted in the child's brain to alleviate the excess fluid buildup. However, on June 25, his mother noticed that the shunt had emerged from his body through the anus, leading to an immediate rush to RGGGH. Subsequently, on the following day, the Egmore Hospital conducted another surgery, and the child was kept under observation.

The situation took a tragic turn on June 29, when a nurse inserted a cannula into the toddler's right arm, resulting in the wrist turning red, as claimed by his mother, Azeesa Abdul. She asserted that the issue was not adequately addressed, eventually leading to the amputation of her child's arm. Following the parents' allegations, RGGGH established a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the matter, and the committee's report refuted any malpractice, attributing the amputation to an infection caused by the bacterium named Pseudomonas.