Chennai temperature to be around 40 degree Celsius for next 48 hours: IMD

The city witnessed a couple of windy days last week due to the effect of cyclone Yaas.

Chennai will have to bear scorching heat of around 40 degree Celsius for the next two days, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). This is after the city has been bearing the brunt of the blazing sun the past few days.

As per reports, IMD officials said that for the next 48 hours, the temperature during daytime in the city will be around 40 degrees, while the minimum temperature will be around 29 degrees. Chennai residents will also get to see clear skies for the next 48 hours, the officials added. Issuing a warning that the maximum temperature across many parts of north Tamil Nadu and places like Madurai, Trichy and Krishnagiri will increase by 2-3 degree Celsius in the next two days, officials also said that the temperature is expected to come down a little next week when southwest Monsoon arrives.

For a few days in the last week, Chennai was windy due to the Yaas cyclone that made landfall on May 26 near Balasore, in Odisha. The city witnessed gusts of wind and the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) also issued a warning to not venture out due to strong winds of speed up to 40 km per hour. The dry weather that the city faced on May 27 and 28 is also due to the effect of the cyclone, according to the IMD. Cyclone Yaas made landfall near Balasore as a â€˜Very Severe Cyclonic Stormâ€™ on May 26 and caused widespread damage in Odisha, West Bengal, parts of Bihar, Bangladesh and eastern India. The cyclone brought with it very heavy rainfall, strong winds and high tides that caused extensive flooding along the coast.

On Friday, Madurai reported 41 degree Celsius while Vellore reported 40.9 degrees. Tirupattur, Chennai, Cuddalore, Trichy, Tiruttani also reported high temperatures on Friday.