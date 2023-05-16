Chennai suburban train services briefly disrupted after motor coach gets delinked

MRTS services were suspended for a couple of hours on May 16 for repair work on a Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu suburban train after a motor coach got delinked from five coaches attached to it.

Around 5.20 am on Tuesday, May 16, a motor coach of a suburban train got delinked from five following coaches at Saidapet Railway Station. This resulted in disruption of suburban train services between Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu stations for a couple of hours. However, train services were resumed by around 8 am. The delinked motor coach was from an Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) from Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu.

The detached motor coach caused disruption to other train services on the route as well, which were halted to facilitate the repair work. A senior official from the Chennai division of Southern Railway said, “The coupling link was broken between the motor coach and other coaches of the train 40505 (Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu). The repairs were done by 6.55 am. We restored the operations by 7:45 am.”

A press release from the Chennai division said that the Pondicherry Fast Passenger train was given stoppages at all stations to reduce passenger congestion, and EMUs were diverted onto the main line from Egmore for the convenience of passengers. Regular commuters said that the suburban train operations have been smooth since 8 am on Tuesday.