Chennai to sizzle as IMD predicts temperatures above 40°C

While Tamil Nadu may not benefit from rains due to Cyclone Asani, the temperature is likely to shoot up by 2-3°C for the next few days, the IMD predicted.

Tamil Nadu seems to be poised for hotter days after the cyclonic storm as the weather system will induce north-westerly winds blocking the sea breeze, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD added that this will depend on the path of the cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal.

According to the Department, Chennai and adjoining districts will see temperatures above 40°C in the next couple of days. The IMD, in a statement on Saturday, May 7, said the well-marked low-pressure area over the south-east Bay of Bengal and adjoining the Andaman sea has concentrated into a depression. This depression, according to the IMD, will intensify into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Bay of Bengal on Sunday and move towards Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast by Monday morning bringing in heavy rains.

While Tamil Nadu may not benefit from the rains, the temperature is likely to shoot up by 2-3°C for the next few days. A senior IMD official while speaking to IANS on Sunday, said: "The wind system may not benefit Tamil Nadu as rains but the temperature is likely to shoot up by 2-3°C and dry heat will accumulate. There is likely to be a spike in temperature for the next few days."

Meanwhile, the deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal on Sunday moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 16 kmph during the past 6 hours and intensified into a cyclonic storm Asani, IMD said. IMD DG Mrutunjay Mohaptra has on Saturday made it clear the cyclone was unlikely to make landfall either in the coast of Odisha or Andhra Pradesh, but will move parallel to the coast in the sea.

The IMD in its latest bulletin said that the system will remain in the form of a cyclonic storm till Sunday evening and later intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and will continue to remain in this form till May 10 night. Subsequently, it will lose steam in the sea and become another cyclonic storm on May 11 and 12.