Support us

Areas near the coast were the worst affected as many people took to social media to share visuals of the heavy rain.

Visuals of heavy rains that lashed Chennai on December 30
news Chennai rains Thursday, December 30, 2021 - 18:54
TNM Staff

Parts of Chennai witnessed heavy rains on Thursday, December 30. While official data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is awaited, popular weather blogger Pradeep John said that the rainfall was unprecedented with many areas like Nungambakkam, Mambalam and MRC Nagar receiving over 100 mm in a short span of time.   

Areas like T Nagar, Alwarpet, and Royapettah also saw heavy showers, while Mylapore is said to have witnessed over 200 mm of rain. According to Pradeep, who goes by the moniker of Tamil Nadu Weatherman on Twitter, Chennai broke its previous annual record of rainfall which was seen in 2015, when the city witnessed massive flooding. 

Areas near the coast were the worst affected. Many people took to social media to share visuals of the heavy rain that lashed Chennai. Some videos even showed water entering the Secretariat at Fort St George in the city. 

The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for two days, December 31 and January 1, 2022. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Villupuram and Mayiladuthurai districts on Friday, December 31, while heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Mayiladuthurai districts on Saturday, January 1, the IMD said.

The IMD surprisingly, did not issue a warning for Chennai and said that the "Sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are likely to occur in some areas." However, in an update shared at 4.30 pm, the IMD said, "Thunderstorms with heavy rain are likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai and suburban areas in the next two hours."

Read: Broken radars and conflicting weather reports added to Chennai’s flood chaos

Flight movements are unaffected at the time of publishing this story, with authorities expecting slight delays.

In November this year, Chennai witnessed heavy flooding as water entered several homes, left roads waterlogged, and inundated homes in low-lying areas. Authorities had to operate boats to evacuate several residents.

Become a TNM Member for just Rs 999!
You can also support us with a one-time payment.
Rs 1500Rs 2500Rs 5000Custom