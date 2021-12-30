Chennai sees heavy rains, IMD issues warning for Dec 31 and Jan 1

Areas near the coast were the worst affected as many people took to social media to share visuals of the heavy rain.

news Chennai rains

Parts of Chennai witnessed heavy rains on Thursday, December 30. While official data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is awaited, popular weather blogger Pradeep John said that the rainfall was unprecedented with many areas like Nungambakkam, Mambalam and MRC Nagar receiving over 100 mm in a short span of time.

Areas like T Nagar, Alwarpet, and Royapettah also saw heavy showers, while Mylapore is said to have witnessed over 200 mm of rain. According to Pradeep, who goes by the moniker of Tamil Nadu Weatherman on Twitter, Chennai broke its previous annual record of rainfall which was seen in 2015, when the city witnessed massive flooding.

Areas near the coast were the worst affected. Many people took to social media to share visuals of the heavy rain that lashed Chennai. Some videos even showed water entering the Secretariat at Fort St George in the city.

The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for two days, December 31 and January 1, 2022. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Villupuram and Mayiladuthurai districts on Friday, December 31, while heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Mayiladuthurai districts on Saturday, January 1, the IMD said.

Mylapore crosses 200 mm. One of the craziest spells of lifeime. Chennai City (Nunga) beats 2015 annual rainfall



More clouds blooming off Chennai coast and looks like rains wont stop anytime soon. Go home safe, avoid T.Nagar, Alwarpet, Royapettah, Nunga & surrounding areas. pic.twitter.com/SOmwY1Lbhf — Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) (@praddy06) December 30, 2021

Its been raining heavily in T.nagar for the last two hours and there is waterlogging in most of the streets here now!!!! pic.twitter.com/tgLvjTWSvs — Sangeetha Kandavel (@sang1983) December 30, 2021

Areas close to sea are rocking MRC nagar leads chennai charts with 40 mm till now pic.twitter.com/j1t0wM5pqs — Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) (@praddy06) December 30, 2021

T Nagar fast becoming Loooooooooong Tank #ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/ejBhCzwmaq — Sriram V (@MadrasMobile) December 30, 2021

Flood like situation in #PArris & MRC 80.5mm recorded as of now.. #Chennairains VC Sailesh pic.twitter.com/KesMvJ1QU7 — Masrainman (@MasRainman) December 30, 2021

Downpour #Chennairains Continues Heavy rains causing water logging in streets of KK Nagar MGR Nagar ..As usual Ashok Pillar road inundated..☔️⛈️ pic.twitter.com/jBr71NO2tr — ANIRUDH (@ani_rangan) December 30, 2021

Literally out of the blue. 15 cms of rain in the last two hours. Why nobody was able to forecast this? Our street denizens including me started our prayers to ward off water from entering the houses. #chennairains pic.twitter.com/dJJfjThPes — Sesh (@rseshadri) December 30, 2021

Rain water enters Secretariat building at Fort St George, the seat of power in #TamilNadu #Chennai - video courtesy WA group pic.twitter.com/aXJhq2nhQK — Vijay Kumar S (@vijaythehindu) December 30, 2021

The IMD surprisingly, did not issue a warning for Chennai and said that the "Sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are likely to occur in some areas." However, in an update shared at 4.30 pm, the IMD said, "Thunderstorms with heavy rain are likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai and suburban areas in the next two hours."

Flight movements are unaffected at the time of publishing this story, with authorities expecting slight delays.

In November this year, Chennai witnessed heavy flooding as water entered several homes, left roads waterlogged, and inundated homes in low-lying areas. Authorities had to operate boats to evacuate several residents.