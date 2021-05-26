Chennai schools #MeToo: Kamal Haasan says don't make it a caste issue

The actor-turned-politician also asked the government to appoint a special committee to look into the allegations.

Two days after several people started making sexual abuse and harassment allegations against school teachers in Chennai, and a day after the arrest of a teacher from a PSBB branch, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan has commented on the issue, asking the state government to form a special committee to look into the allegations. The actor-turned-politician also said that the issue should not be 'diverted to caste' even as widespread allegations of casteism in many of these schools emerge.

In a statement on Wednesday, Kamal Haasan said, "It is shocking and saddening to learn about the incident at the private school where a teacher himself has misbehaved with the students. The incident also brings down the trust in the education institutions since there is an accusation that the schools did not pay attention despite students giving complaints to them. After the students of a particular school came out, the sexual harassment allegations are coming from other schools as well. Hence, Tamil Nadu government should immediately set up an exclusive investigation committee to handle the issue on a war-footing," he said.

Kamal further said that the issue should not be ‘diverted to make it about caste’. "I am seeing that the issue is being diverted as a caste-based issue for short-term political gains. If the crime is not spoken about and if the intensity of the crime is diverted then there is a chance that it will favour the accused. No matter from which caste the accused is from he should be severely punished. We all as an intellectual society should protest and ensure justice,” he said.