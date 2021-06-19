Chennai school founder Siva Sankar Baba accused of child sexual abuse hospitalised

Siva Sankar Baba, who has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing students, had undergone an angioplasty before his arrest.

The founder of Sushil Hari International Residential School and self-styled godman Siva Sankar Baba, who was arrested on charges of sexually abusing students, was admitted to Stanley Government Hospital after complaining of chest pain on Friday. His health condition is currently said to be stable. Siva Sankar Baba was initially admitted to Chengalpattu Government Hospital but was later shifted to Stanley Government Hospital in Chennai.

Meanwhile, the CB-CID team on Friday arrested Sushmitha, an alumnus of the school and a devotee of Siva Sankar Baba for convincing some students to go to Siva Sankar Babaâ€™s bungalow, where the sexual abuse took place. The CB-CID team also visited the self-styled godmanâ€™s bungalow and seized computers, hard disks, pen drive and CCTV footage, said a report from Times of India.

Siva Sankar Babu has been accused of sexually abusing students and three FIRs had been filed against him at All-Women's Police Station, Mamallapuram. The FIRs have been registered under several sections of the Prevention of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and include sexual assault. Following this, he was traced down to Delhi and was arrested near the national capital.

The CB-CID initially received a tip off that Siva Sankar Baba was admitted to a hospital in Dehradun in Uttarakhand to undergo an angioplasty but he later escaped to Delhi. The CB-CID zeroed him down and arrested him at Delhi.

Earlier, an alumnus of Sushil Hari School shared her traumatic sexual abuse with TNM. In her testimony, she said, when she was a student of the school years ago Siva Sankar made her watch porn on her birthday and forced her to consume alcohol. She alleged that Siva Sankar spoke to her for two hours on various sexual techniques and that she should have regular healthy sex with him so that she does not get sexual thoughts with other boys.

