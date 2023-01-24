Chennaiâ€™s third master plan: CMDA seeks feedback from citizens

There are three survey sets, with each carrying questions under various categories and targeted under different sections of societyâ€”general survey, children, and low income group (LIG).

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) invited people to take a survey on Chennaiâ€™s third master plan on January 24. Under various heads, citizens have been asked how safe the city is and what kind of improvements and infrastructure developments they expect in the city.

The general survey consists of six sections that ask questions on housing and living conditions, livelihood and economy, transportation, aspirations for the future Chennai Metropolitan Area, and the vision for the city. CMDA asks women residents about safety concerns, places that are unsafe to be alone in, measures for better livelihoods and income, challenges faced during daily commute, and factors that would contribute to development. The questionnaire for members of the LGBTQIA+ community consists of 11 questions on their families, the support they get, difficulties in accessing residential spaces, education, health services, employment opportunities, and access to public spaces.

Under the livelihood and economy section, CMDA inquires about the economic activity of the resident, the sector in which they work, and three measures to improve job opportunities. The transportation category asks about modes of transportation the resident normally uses and how long they travel in a day for purposes including work, health facilities, and education.

The sections on the aspirations for the future Chennai Metropolitan Area try to get feedback on open space development and recreational activities. It also deals with environment and climate change-related issues that citizens face, measures to improve the quality of the environment, and to protect water bodies. CMDA also gathers people's opinions on preserving heritage sites.

The survey for children below 14 involves a set of 12 questions regarding the school they go to, their stay, the mode of commute t, and the problems they face while travelling to schools. It also asks for the details of the amenities in schools, the games and sports that they are interested in, and the safety of their neighbourhoods.

LIG (annual income below Rs 3 lakhs) survey has four sections. One section seeks details of the housing and living conditions. Under this section, CMDA asks about the priorities of the residents while choosing a place of residence and whether the house is located in a slum area. It also asks what the problems they face related to the urban services and health services are. It further requires details of the economy and livelihood of the citizens. The measures to be taken to improve job opportunities and income is repeated in the LIG section. CMDA also gathers information on the basic needs that residents are not able to get. Like the general survey, the LIG survey also poses questions about the mode of transportation and how long it takes to reach various places.

According to the CMDA website, the master plan is a statutory document that outlines a city's strategy and direction for its spatial, economic, social, and environmental growth. It also creates a land-use plan for the city limits. The preparation of the master plan is stipulated in the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971. Two master plans have been charted so far. The first master plan period was between 1976 and 2001 (in effect till August 2008). The second is the ongoing one in effect since 2008. The survey is for the third master plan which is scheduled to be in effect between 2027 and 2046.