Chennaiâ€™s temperature hits another high, records 42.3Â°C

The IMD has predicted a drop in temperatures by Monday, June 5.

news Weather

Chennai saw a spike in temperatures for the second time this year, with mercury levels touching 42Â°C this time. On Saturday, June 3, Chennai recorded a maximum temperature of 42.3Â°C, followed by 42.1Â°C in Madhavaram and 41.8Â°C in Meenambakkam. On Friday, Madhavaram recorded 40.2Â°C and Meenambakkam 40.1Â°C, while Chennai city recorded only 39.8Â°C. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a drop in temperatures by Monday, June 5.

The IMD also said that the maximum temperatures recorded on Friday in parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, were above normal by 2-3Â°C. â€œThey were generally in the range 35-41Â°C in the north coastal and in the plains of the north interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal; 33-39Â°C in the plains of south Tamilnadu; and 21-26Â°C in the hilly areas.

Chennai (MBK) recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.0Â°C (2.4Â°C above normal) followed by Tiruttani at 40.6Â°C (1.4Â°C above normal) and Vellore and Chennai (NBK) at 40.1Â°C (1.7Â°C and 2.4Â°C above normal respectively)" a release from the IMD said.

On May 16, Chennai recorded the highest temperature in the state for the first time, with mercury level hitting 42.7Â° C in Meenambakkam, making it the hottest day of the year so far in the state. The IMD has since then shared tips to combat the weather.

> Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm.

> Drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty.

> Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes. Use protective goggles, umbrella/hat, shoes or chappals while going out in the sun.

> Avoid strenuous activities when the temperature is high. Avoid working in the open between 12 noon and 3 pm.

>While travelling, carry water with you.

> If you work outside, use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on your head, neck, face, and limbs.

> Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

> If you faint or feel ill, see a doctor immediately.

> Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc, to help rehydrate the body.

> Keep animals in the shade and give them plenty of water to drink.

> Keep your home cool, use curtains, shutters or sunshade and open windows at night.

> Use fans, damp clothing, and take bath in cold water frequently.

First-aid for persons affected by sunstroke:

> Lay the person in a cool place, under a shade. Wipe the body with a wet cloth or wash it frequently. Pour normal temperature water on the head. It is important to bring down the body temperature.

> Give the person ORS to drink or lemon sarbat/torani or whatever is useful to rehydrate the body.

> Take the person to the nearest health centre immediately. The patient needs immediate hospitalisation, as heat strokes could be fatal.