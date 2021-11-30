In Chennai’s T Nagar, RWA faults govt for floods, seeks Rs 11.55 lakh as compensation

Faulting the Greater Chennai Corporation for rising road levels and faulty stormwater drains that caused flooding, the flat owners’ association sought compensation from the government.

Homeowners of a residential complex in Chennai’s T Nagar, one of the worst rain-affected areas in the city, have asked the government for a compensation of Rs 11.55 lakh, for the losses they suffered due to flooding. The Shreebagh Flat Owners’ Association on T Nagar’s Motilal Street have sought compensation from the Tamil Nadu government or the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), faulting the GCC for the rising road levels near their building over the years, and dysfunctional stormwater drains, which led to inundation in their building.

The compensation sought includes Rs 1.75 lakh spent so far on pumping out flood water and the water from a well and sumps. “Since the well water and the water in the metro water sumps get polluted due to flooding, we have to necessarily pump out the entire water incurring heavy expenditure,” a letter from the association to the GCC and Chief Minister MK Stalin said. Besides, as there are 28 flats in the building, the residents sought compensation of Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 for each house, for the expenses incurred as they had to relocate because of the floods. With this, the total compensation demanded amounts to Rs 11.55 lakh.

According to the flat owners’ association, the complex, which is around 25 years old, initially had its floor level four feet above the road level. “The relaying of the roads by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) without milling, over a period of time, has led to the road level going up menacingly. As a result, the floor level of our complex has become far below the road level,” the association said, adding that the road level, along with dysfunctional stormwater drains, added to the flooding.

According to Jayaraman, one of the residents and homeowners at the complex, the building has seen recurring inundation over the past few years. This year, it has been inundated since November 5, forcing residents to move out and seek shelter elsewhere, waiting for the water levels to subside and the flood water to be pumped out. “I had to vacate the house along with my 96-year-old mother. Even today, water is still being pumped out of the building and we are yet to return,” he said.

He also added that various modifications will have to be done to the building, like elevating the main switches and the electricity meters on the ground floor which were submerged in the rains, which would further cost around Rs 5 to 6 lakh. “In view of the fact that we face the situation as above due to the gross negligence of the civic agencies, we seek the above relief immediately,” the association said in its letter.