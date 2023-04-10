Chennai’s swanky Kuthambakkam bus terminal nears completion: Three things to know

As works for the swanky Kuthambakkam bus terminal near completion, a proposal to extend metro services to the terminal is on the table.

The state-of-the-art Kuthambakkam bus terminal is scheduled to function from August this year, and as the works near completion, a proposal to extend metro services to the terminal is on the table. The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (Cumta), meanwhile, has sent a recommendation to the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) asking it to extend the metro services to the bus terminal.

Here are the three things to know about the high-tech bus terminal at Kuthambakkam:

> The bus terminal was built at a cost of Rs 340 crore and is sprawled across 25 acres of land. It has 70 government bus bays and 30 private service bays, the services of which will extend to as far as Krishnagiri and Bengaluru.

> The amenities at the terminal include a comprehensive CCTV network, wifi connectivity, food courts, multi-level vehicle parking facilities that can accommodate nearly 1,680 two-wheelers and 235 four-wheelers, passenger lifts, and escalators.

> A proposal for a metro station at Poonamallee, which is closer to Bengaluru, is also underway. If the metro station comes up, the accessibility for commuters travelling to and fro from Bengaluru will become easier.