Chennai’s second airport to come up at Parandur? Five things to know

The new airport, located at a distance of around 60 km from the city, is expected to reduce overcrowding in the existing airport.

The city of Chennai is likely to get a second airport at Parandur village in Kancheepuram district. This location is deemed to be the most preferable site for the construction of the airport.

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier requested the Central government to approve the construction of a new airport near the city. According to an exclusive report in The Hindu, the state government had come up with two places, namely Parandur and Mamandur, and had requested the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to evaluate the sites. As per the request, officials from AAI had conducted a preliminary study to check the potential of the two locations.

Mamandur was reportedly considered to be less optimal due to the presence of a water body close to the site and the hindrances that might arise due to it during the construction. Eventually, Parandur village was found to be more favourable and AAI is expected to give the final clearance soon, the report said.

Only half of the estimated area needed for construction is owned by the state government in Parandur while the remaining 50% of the land would have to be acquired. This is expected to lead to a delay in the implementation of the project.

Here are five things to know about the project: