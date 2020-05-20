Chennai’s Pulianthope ward has highest number of COVID-19 cases in the city

The latest ward-wise map released by the Greater Chennai Corporation shows the city has only one ward with the highest concentration of COVID-19 cases. Chennai has a total of 200 wards in its 15 zones.

Pulianthope, ward 77 in Thiru-Vi-ka Nagar (zone 6), has between 124 and 242 COVID-19 cases per lakh population. As of May 19, this ward has nine containment areas - Fourth Street, Pulianthope; Sivarajapuram, Pulianthope; Gurusaami Nagar; KP Park; Old Slaughter House Street, Choolai; TVK Nagar 10th Street, Pulianthope; Ruthrappa Street, Thattan Kulam; Santhiyppa Street, Choolai; and Third Street, Pulianthope. These areas were demarcated at different times, the earliest being April 19 and the latest being May 14.

There are about 12 wards with COVID-19 cases ranging between 41 and 124 per lakh population. These include Nerkunrdram, Madhuravoil, Ambattur, and Koyambedu wards where the wholesale market cluster is centred and Tondiarpet, Panamaraththotti, Muthiyalpettai and Seethakaathi Nagar wards in North Chennai.

On Tuesday, J Radhakrishnan, Special Zonal Officer of Chennai, said that around 31 of the 200 wards in the city did not report any new COVID-19 cases in the last three days. According to him, during the same period, 136 wards have recorded less than 10 cases cumulatively. He also reportedly said that the number of cases from Kodambakkam and Valsaravakkam have started reducing.

As of May 19, Chennai has 758 containment zones. Zone 10 Kodambakkam has 54 containment areas, zone nine Teynampet has 80 containment areas, zone seven Ambattur 77, zone six Thiru Vi Ka Nagar 121 and zone five Royapuram has 130 containment areas.

Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu, has reported 7,672 cases of COVID-19 as of May 20. Of this number, 5691 patients have active infections while 1,922 have recovered. Chennai has registered 58 COVID-19 deaths as on date.