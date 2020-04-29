Chennai’s Koyambedu fruit and flower market to be shifted to Madhavaram bus stand

Only wholesale selling of vegetables will be permitted at the Koyambedu market, said CMDA in a circular.

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) on Tuesday released a set of instructions to be followed by all those who conduct their business at Koyambedu market in the city. According to the circular, retail selling of fruits, vegetables and flowers has been completely banned at Koyambedu.The fruit and flower markets that were functioning out of the Koyambedu market until now will be shifted to Madhavaram bus stand until the next notification in this regard is made.

However, according to the new plan, only wholesale selling of vegetables will be permitted in Koyambedu. The public (retail buyers) cannot visit the market in person. This, however, is not the first time retail selling has been banned at one of the largest perishable goods markets in the country. Earlier last month Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had announced that no retail selling should take place within the market premises and also set timing for those entering the market in two-wheelers.

To curb retail selling, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) along with local bodies is working on the logistics to set up markets in the open grounds and bus stands in the respective areas of the city.

The trucks bearing fresh loads of fruits and vegetables from other states and other districts, driving into Koyambedu market, will be unloaded between 6.00 pm and 10.00 pm daily and will have to exit the market when done.

As per CMDA’s circular, wholesale marketers can sell their goods to semi-wholesalers and retailers only up to 7.30 am daily. The timings set for the vegetable market in Koyambedu is also applicable to the food grains market in the premises. The mobile markets currently being operated across the city will continue to function.

TNM reached out to Rajasekaran Duraisamy, the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex Periyar Kaikari Angadi Anaithu Sangankalin Kootamaipu (the federation of association of sellers) President who shares that while the wholesalers have agreed to it, the retail sellers are not so happy. “There are about 200 wholesale sellers and we don’t have a big issue with it. The 1200 odd retail sellers, however, have not agreed to it. According to the announcement, they will have to set up shops at the parks and bus stands across the city. Retail sellers have not agreed to this,” he adds.

The fruit sellers, on the other hand, who have been asked to move to Madhavaram bus stand are the most disappointed. “We will not go. We will shut shops from May 1. We will sell the stock at hand within the next two days. Why should we risk our lives when there’s no benefit to us,” asks Srinivasan, President of Chennai Fruits Commission Agents Association.

Explaining that retail is most prevalent at the vegetable market, he adds fruit markets only have wholesale and semi-wholesale selling. “If we (wholesalers) get 20 vehicles, the semi-wholesalers of fruits get about 40 vehicles. Of the 825 fruit shops, 180 are wholesalers. They will have to regulate wholesale at the market. No point in shifting us there. What’s the guarantee that coronavirus will not spread in Madhavaram,” he tells us.

These new rules come at a time when the Koyambedu market has been under the government's radar for overcrowding and for flounting of social distancing norms. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday noted that crowding at vegetables shops in major cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, etc., is a major issue and lamented that the people did not realise the full danger of coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile Health officials on Tuesday screened all those present at the market, in mobile COVID-19 testing vans. This comes following reports that at least two vegetable sellers from the market have tested positive for the viral infection.