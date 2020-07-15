Chennaiâ€™s Dr MGR Institute cancels engineering entrance exam due to COVID-19

A few days ago Vellore Institute of Technology and SRM Institute of Science and Technology had also announced cancellation of entrance tests this year.

Chennai-based Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute has announced cancellation of its engineering entrance examinations for the 2020 intake.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by the institute where it said that the admissions to undergraduate engineering programs will be based on the applicantsâ€™ marks in their class 12 board exams. Due weightage will be given to the marks scored in the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) as well, according to reports. The institution also said that details about the eligibility criteria have been updated on their website and students and parents can also call 74012 20777/21777 or 78239 44325/44326 for further clarifications on the issue.

The cancellation of entrance exams come amid the uncertainty and logistical issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is not the first higher education institute to cancel this yearâ€™s engineering entrance test. Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) and SRM Institute of Science and Technology had also announced cancellation of their entrance exams for engineering programs. These institutes had also informed prospective students that the admissions will be based on class 12 board exam marks in physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology based on the course they apply to.

As of Wednesday, India has over 3.19 lakh active cases of COVID-19 and 24,309 persons have died due to the disease. Over 5.29 lakh patients have recovered fr

om COVID-19 in the country.

Tamil Nadu, as of Wednesday, has 47,912 patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in various healthcare facilities and at home isolation. Of the 47,912, a major share is reported in Chennai with 15,814 patients.