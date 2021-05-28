Chennaiâ€™s COVID-19 cases fall below 3000 first time since April 1

Close to three week of being under complete lockdown, Tamil Naduâ€™s capital city Chennai is beginning to show an encouraging trend in its daily reporting of COVID-19 cases. The city reported 2,779 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, coming down below 3,000 for the first time since April 1, and continuing its downward trend over the past few days.

According to reports, Chennaiâ€™s Total Positivity Rate (TPR) on May 26 was 12.1% and this has further come down as of Thursday. The city presently has 43,624 active cases. Its highest active caseload was reported on May 22, when it had 49,236 patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19. This was the highest since the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Coimbatore continued to report more cases than Chennai, and on Thursday saw 4,734 new COVID-19 cases. According to Vijayanand, a data analyst who has been regularly studying and sharing data relating to COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, only Chennai and Tirunelveli have shown negative growth rate over the last 10 days, Chennai seeing -3% growth rate and Tirunelveli showing -15%, as of May 27.

The highest growth rate is being seen in Thiruvarur, Tiruppur, Erode, Nagapattinam and Namakkal districts. Coimbatore has reported 61% growth rate in its daily COVID-19 positive cases, recorded over the period of last 10 days.

I have done Tamilnadu all 37 districts active cases trend analysis, please go through my post history timelines to know your district trend. Below chart shows the summary of all district 10 days growth rate %. Check your districts, #StayHomeStaySafe together we can #BreakTheChain pic.twitter.com/nxmPCDLSEy â€” Vijayanand - Covid Data Analyst (@vijay27anand) May 27, 2021

As of May 27, Chennai has the highest oxygen bed vacancy in the state, another positive trend. The district has Dharmapuri and Kallakurichi districts are maxed out in terms of oxygen bed occupancy.

District wise Oxygen Bed Vacancy as on 27-05-21 pic.twitter.com/xjY043JSX5 â€” Vijayanand - Covid Data Analyst (@vijay27anand) May 27, 2021

Tamil Nadu recorded 33,361 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, pushing the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 3,13,048. The state also reported that 474 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

Besides Chennai and Coimbatore, Chengalpet added 1,392 cases, Erode 1,699, Madurai 1,395, Thiruvallur 1,221, Tiruchirappalli 1,617, Tiruppur 2,074 and Virudhunagar 1,016 new COVID-19 cases.