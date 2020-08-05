Chennai reports over 1000 new COVID-19 cases, 112 patients die in TN

Tamil Nadu saw 5,175 positive cases on Wednesday, taking the state tally to 2,73,460.

news Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday saw 5,175 positive cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,73,460. A total of 54,184 patients are undergoing treatment in the state. Chennai recorded a total of 1,044 cases, while Chengalpattu recorded 487 cases, Kancheepuram recorded 342 cases and Thiruvallur 472 cases. In the southern part of the state, Madurai recorded 106 cases, Theni reported 278, Thoothukudi saw 173 and Virudhunagar had 67 cases.

The youngest person to die on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu due to COVID-19 was a 28-year-old from Chennai, who was admitted on July 20 to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. The victim had a mental health disorder. Amongst the reasons listed for his death were left pneumothorax (collapsed lung), right pneumomediastinum (presence of air), viral pneumonia, seizure disorder and COVID-19 condition. A total of 112 patients died due to the virus on Wednesday taking the total number of deaths to 4,461.

Of the 112 deaths, 104 were persons with comorbidities while eight were persons with no comorbidities. Amongst the persons who died without comorbidities in private centres were a 61-year-old male from Chennai and a 59-year-old male from Kancheepuram. The former was admitted on July 25 with a complaint of cough for three days. He died on August 5 at around 2.04 am due to severe respiratory failure, septic shock, and pneumonia. The COVID-19 patient from Kancheepuram was admitted on July 21 in a private hospital with complaints of fever for six days, cough and difficulty in breathing. He died on August 4 due to septic shock, multi-organ dysfunction, acute respiratory distress syndrome and pneumonia.

Four persons below the age of 50 died without comorbidities in government hospitals. The first was a 31-year-old woman from Theni who was admitted to the Theni Medical College and Hospital. She died on August 1 due to acute respiratory failure. The second is a 36-year-old man from Salem who was admitted to the Kumaramanagalam government college and hospital. The patient died on August 3 due to respiratory failure, pneumonia, sepsis and metabolic encephalopathy.

The third such death was of a 45-year-old male from Madurai who was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital. He died on August 2 at 11 pm due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID pneumonia.

The fourth person was a 46-year-old male from Chengalpattu who was admitted on July 29 to the Chengalpattu Medical college and hospital. The patient died on August 3 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome.