Chennai reports 1,477 new COVID-19 cases: 18 succumb to virus in TN

On Friday, 18,231 samples were tested in Tamil Nadu.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu reported 1,933 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, even as the total number of reported cases in the state surpassed the 40,000-mark. As of Friday, 40,698 persons have reported positive for the coronavirus. At present, there are 18,281 active cases in the state.

Chennai alone contributed to over 75% of the new cases on Friday with 1,477 reported cases of COVID-19. Ten international returnees tested positive upon return: seven from Qatar, two from Kuwait and one from Saudi Arabia. Seven passengers who arrived in the state on domestic flights also tested positive: five from Delhi, one from Punjab and one from Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Among those who returned by road and train who tested positive, 15 are from Maharashtra, 14 from Delhi, two from Kerala and one from Telangana, stated the medical bulletin from the Health and Family Welfare Department.

A record 18,231 samples were tested on Friday.

One thousand one hundred and eighty six men and 796 women tested positive on Friday even as 1,342 people were discharged upon recovery.

Eighteen persons succumbed to the disease (eight in private hospitals in the state and 10 in government hospitals). This takes the official death toll to 367.

A 38-year-old man from Chennai with no comorbidities succumbed to the virus on Thursday. He had been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai with complaints of fever, cough and breathing difficulties on May 30.

According to the governmentâ€™s medical bulletin, he died due to Respiratory Failure, Septic Shock With Multi Organ Dysfunction Syndrome.

Chenagalpattu and Thiruvallur continue to follow Chennai with a high number of cases at 128 and 92, respectively. Kancheepuram reported 26 new cases. As of Friday, Chennai has 13,906 active cases, Chengalpattu 1,404, Thiruvallur 905 and Kancheepuram 258.