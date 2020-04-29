Chennai records 94 COVID-19 cases on April 29, city’s total at 767

Two COVID-19 deaths have also been reported in Chennai on Wednesday.

Chennai has once again recorded a large number of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Out of the 104 positive cases in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, 94 cases are from Chennai. With this, the state’s total has risen to 2,162. The number of people discharged, meanwhile, stands at 82 on Wednesday, increasing the total to 1,210.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Chennai now stands at 767 and the total number of active cases in the state is 922.

According to the bulletin put out by the State Health Department, 7,886 persons were tested on Wednesday. Three of the reported cases are children aged 2, 6 and 8. Apart from Chennai, four cases have been reported in Chengalpattu, three in Kancheepuram, one in Thiruvallur and two in Villupuram districts.

Two COVID-19 deaths have also been reported in Chennai on Wednesday — a 65-year-old male admitted in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) who died on Wednesday and a 27-year-old female admitted in Kasturba Gandhi Hospital who died on Monday but was reported positive on Wednesday. This has increased the death toll to 27 in the state as on April 29.

Three municipal corporations in the state — Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore — are under complete lockdown since April 26. This ends on Wednesday at 9 pm. Just a day before this came into effect, on April 25, these cities witnessed huge rush in supermarkets and in vegetable shops, with people panic buying essentials and flouting all social distancing norms.

A delivery executive from food delivery app Swiggy, too, was tested positive on Wednesday. A resident of Virugambakkam, he has been delivering food after the lockdown was announced. A spokesperson from Swiggy told TNM that the 36-year-old delivery partner’s father passed away on Wednesday.

He has tested positive but six others from his family tested negative for the virus. The delivery executive is currently undergoing treatment while others in his family have been quarantined.

The City Corporation is currently undertaking efforts to trace other contacts of the executive, including customers that he served.

Speaking to TNM, Director of Public Health Dr Kolandasamy maintained that necessary instructions were already given food delivery apps.

“They have been told to wear protective gear and avoid any contact during deliveries. They are also instructed to stay away from work if they find themselves running a temperature. To battle this situation, we need everyone in society to display self-discipline,” he said.