Chennai receives record rainfall in single day for January

The Met Dept forecasts more rains for Chennai and the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Chennai received the highest rainfall in a single day for the month of January after over a century, recording an average of 123 mm of rainfall on Tuesday. Guindy recorded the highest rainfall in the city with 162 mm and the lowest rainfall was recorded at Egmore with 82 mm. The heavy rains have resulted in inundation in many parts of the city.

As per the data released by Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA), Chennai recorded an average of 123.05 mm of rainfall with Guindy recording 162.20 mm of rainfall, Mambalam recording 149.20mm of rainfall, Mylapore recording 138.00mm of rainfall, Shollinganallur recording 139.00mm, Ayanavaram recording 128 mm and Perambur recording 119.20 mm of rainfall. The remaining parts of the city includi// ng Alanthur recorded 114.00 mm of rainfall, Ambattur recorded 112.00 rainfall, Tondiarpet recorded 106.00 mm of rainfall, Purasawakkam recorded 103.00 mm of rainfall and Egmore recorded 82 mm rainfall.

As per the weather forecast by Regional Meteorological Department, parts of Nilgiris, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Villupuram will likely experience rains coupled with thunderstorms on Wednesday while the remaining places including Chennai, Puducherry and Karaikal will receive mild to moderate rainfall. Parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal are also expected to receive moderate and mild rains on Thursday and Friday.

The rains in January came as a surprise to many as the northeast monsoon season ends at the end of December. Weather blogger K Srikanth who runs the Chennai Rains blog said that rains were a result of the La Nina effect. He said, "La Nina basically leads to good monsoon and La Nina conditions can lead to the monsoon extending till or after December which is why we are experiencing rains."

Another weather blogger Pradeep John running the page Tamil Nadu Weatherman predicted heavy rains for parts of Tamil Nadu, but forecast lesser rains for the city on Wednesday. "A rare spell to remember for lifetime in Chennai. On Wednesday, north coastal TN, interior/ West, South TN will get rains. It looks good for coastal areas, interiors and south TN (sic)," he wrote.

On Tuesday, heavy rains resulted in inundation and waterlogging in many parts of Chennai. Commuters waded through the waters in arterial streets. Traffic was affected in many parts of the city.