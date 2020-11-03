Chennai to receive rains from Wednesday as NE monsoon intensifies in TN

From November 10, the state will also receive rains from the remnants of cyclone Goni, which recently made landfall in the Philippines.

news Weather

Northeast monsoon is likely to pick up pace from Wednesday, bringing in more showers for Chennai, as per reports. Chennai is expected to receive rains late in the night or early in the mornings from Wednesday.

Attributing this to a cyclonic circulation that is closer to Tamil Nadu coast and southwest Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that interior districts of Tamil Nadu will receive rains during the day starting November 4. Weather enthusiasts have also forecast that while this spell is likely to continue till November 8, the remnants of Cyclone Goni, which recently hit the Philippines, will bring more rains with it.

Interior districts like Madurai, Theni, Dindigul and Coimbatore are likely to receive light to moderate showers with thunderstorms on Tuesday, as per IMD. The Met Department has also forecast cloudy skies over Chennai city on Tuesday with light rains in some areas.

Private weather blogger Pradeep John, who goes by the name Tamil Nadu Weatherman, said that monsoon will be active throughout November and most of December and that the next round of rains will likely be around November 10 when the Goniâ€™s remnants arrive with rain-bearing clouds.

As per the data available with IMD, Kil Kotagiri estate (The Nilgiris) received the highest rainfall on November 1 with 8 cms. Thirumoorthy (Tiruppur district) received 7 cms, Amaravathy dam and Udumalaipettai (Tiruppur district) and Coonoor (The Nilgiris) received 5 cms each of rain. Oddanchathram in Dindigul district received 4 cms of rains while Periyakulam in Theni district and Valparai in Coimbatore district received 3 cms of rainfall each on November 1.

On November 2, Erode district recorded the highest temperature with 36.2 degree Celsius while Kodaikkanal recorded the lowest in the state with 18.2 degree Celsius.