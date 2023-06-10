Chennai to receive moderate rains in the next 48 hours

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is predicted in Chennai and neighbouring areas in the next 48 hours, with the maximum temperature likely to be around 40 Â°C.

Many parts of Chennai city received moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms on Saturday, June 10, three days after the highest maximum temperature of 42 Â°C was recorded in Nungambakkam. Storms were experienced near Salem, Omalur, and Yercaud, while heavy rains lashed the Sivagangai district, according to Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John.

The Indian Meteorological Departmentâ€™s (IMD) daily report says that in the next 48 hours, the sky is likely to be partly cloudy. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is also predicted in Chennai and neighbouring areas. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 40 Â°C and the minimum temperature is likely to be between 29-30 Â°C.

According to the daily weather report by the Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre, Karur, and Madurai districts recorded a temperature of 5.1 Â°C above normal level. In Chennai, Dharmapuri, Kanyakumari, Salem, Tirupattur, Tiruvallur, Nilgiris, and Vellore districts, the temperature stood at around 3.1 Â°C to 5.0 Â°C above the usual recorded heat.

The IMD has further predicted isolated, moderate rainfall in the Puducherry, and Karaikal districts of Tamil Nadu until June 14. Velachery, Thiruvanmiyur, Thoraipakkam, Nanganallur, and Adambakkam in Chennai, and Ponneri in Tiruvallur district will also receive heavy rain with gusty wind, as per the IMDâ€™s forecast.

The IMD also noted that between June 1 to June 10, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry usually receive 19.9 mm of rain. But this year it has come down to 15.3 mm, which is 23% lower than the usual amount of rain received.