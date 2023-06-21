Chennai to receive moderate rainfall till June 23, parts of TN to get heavy rain: IMD

Due to high speed winds in the Gulf of Mannar and the southern Tamil Nadu coast on June 21 and 24, fishermen have been asked to not venture into the sea on those days.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate rainfall with lightning and thunderstorms in Chennai on Wednesday and Thursday, June 21 and 22. Mild to moderate rainfall is expected in the city till Friday, June 23 as well. The sky condition is expected to be partly cloudy in Chennai till Sunday, June 25.

Meanwhile, the IMD bulletin also said that heavy rain is expected over isolated places in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, including Nigiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagir, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, and Tiruvannamalai. Due to high speed winds in the Gulf of Mannar and the southern Tamil Nadu coast on June 21 and 24, Tamil Nadu fishermen have been asked to not venture into the sea on these days. On June 21, 23 and 24, other southern state fishermen have also been asked to not venture into the sea owing to high speed winds over south Andhra Pradesh coast and the southwest Bay of Bengal.

On June 19, the IMD reported significant rainfall in various places across Tamil Nadu. Kundrathur, Maduranthagam, Taramani ARG recorded the highest rainfall with 8 cm, followed by Sriperumbudur, Chidambaram AWS, Annamalai Nagar, Minnal, Ayanavaram Taluk office, and Chennai DGP office with 7 cm of rain. The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at a few places in the northern districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for the next five days.