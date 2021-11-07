Support us

The Covai to Chennai intercity rail had come to a standstill at Thiruvallur due to waterlogging on the tracks.

A bus in a flooded underpass after heavy rains in Chennai
news Chennai Rains
TNM Staff

Following heavy rains in Chennai, transport services have been hit. At least two trains leaving Central Station have been rescheduled. The Mangalore Express Special has been delayed by three hours and 10 minutes, and the Jaipur Express Special has been delayed two hours and 50 minutes, as of now. The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Chennai said that no long distance trains will be cancelled though rescheduling can be expected. The DRM has also requested passengers to call 139 for clarifications regarding trains being rescheduled. The Covai to Chennai intercity rail had come to a standstill at Thiruvallur due to waterlogging on the tracks; the DRM later announced that the train was making its way slowly to Chennai.

The DRM further requested passengers to follow their Twitter handle for updates regarding trains departing from Egmore, Tambaram and Chennai Central stations.

Earlier today, the EMU suburban train service between Beach Station and Egmore was stopped due to flooding on the tracks.

Several undepasses too have been flooded due to the rains. EVR Salai/Gangureddy subway, Duraisamy subway, Madley Subway, Vyasarpadi Subway, Ganeshapuram Subway and Villivakkam Subway have been closed for light vehicles and two-wheelers due to waterlogging.

Chennai airport meanwhile said that flight services have not been impacted. Chennai Metro Rail services have also been functioning without disruption and trains have been available every 10 minutes. The Hindu reported that the wind speed is being monitored at 4 locations â€” Wimco Nagar, Alandur, Koyambedu and Toll Gate â€” and if the speed exceeds 90 kmph, then services will be suspended.

On November 6, Saturday night, Chennai recorded the highest rainfall since 2015 as incessant showers lashed the city overnight. Incessant rain from 8.30 pm on Saturday till 5 am on Sunday left the city inundated with water entering homes in several low-lying areas. A flood alert was issued to those living in the low-lying areas of Sirukalathur, Kavanur, Kundrathur, Thiruvmudivakkam, Vazhuthigaimedu, Thiruneermalai, Adyar, and parts of Ambattur, Ashok Pillar areas also. Nungambakkam received rainfall of 215 mm, Chennai airport 113 mm from 8.30 am on Saturday to 8.30 am on Sunday. On December 1, 2015 Chennai had received 494 mm of rainfall over a 24-hour window, leading to the deaths of around 250 people. Chennai was declared a disaster zone on December 2, 2015.

Heavy rains led to flooding in many parts of the city, including Purasawalkam, Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam, and Vayasarpadi subway.

