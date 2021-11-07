Chennai Rains: Trains and underpasses affected, Metro services continue

The Covai to Chennai intercity rail had come to a standstill at Thiruvallur due to waterlogging on the tracks.

news Chennai Rains

Following heavy rains in Chennai, transport services have been hit. At least two trains leaving Central Station have been rescheduled. The Mangalore Express Special has been delayed by three hours and 10 minutes, and the Jaipur Express Special has been delayed two hours and 50 minutes, as of now. The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Chennai said that no long distance trains will be cancelled though rescheduling can be expected. The DRM has also requested passengers to call 139 for clarifications regarding trains being rescheduled. The Covai to Chennai intercity rail had come to a standstill at Thiruvallur due to waterlogging on the tracks; the DRM later announced that the train was making its way slowly to Chennai.

The DRM further requested passengers to follow their Twitter handle for updates regarding trains departing from Egmore, Tambaram and Chennai Central stations.

Earlier today, the EMU suburban train service between Beach Station and Egmore was stopped due to flooding on the tracks.

Please follow our handle for the latest updates on train services from Chennai Central, Egmore and Tambaram stations due to the heavy rain and waterlogging on tracks. There's no plan for cancellation of long distance trains as yet. Only some trains are likely to be rescheduled. November 7, 2021

ALERT - Please note the diversions in route, departure timings and short termination of trains as per the list given in the screenshot below. All these changes have been taken due to incessant rain in Chennai. We regret the inconvenience caused and request your cooperation. pic.twitter.com/SsZMLbHI6i â€” DRM Chennai (@DrmChennai) November 7, 2021

Several undepasses too have been flooded due to the rains. EVR Salai/Gangureddy subway, Duraisamy subway, Madley Subway, Vyasarpadi Subway, Ganeshapuram Subway and Villivakkam Subway have been closed for light vehicles and two-wheelers due to waterlogging.

Visuals from Chennai after heavy rainfall. Many areas waterlogged, homes inundated after record rainfall in many areas #TamilNadu



Sourced from various media persons#ChennaiRains #Chennai pic.twitter.com/6foBVau7BG â€” The News Minute (@thenewsminute) November 7, 2021

Chennai airport meanwhile said that flight services have not been impacted. Chennai Metro Rail services have also been functioning without disruption and trains have been available every 10 minutes. The Hindu reported that the wind speed is being monitored at 4 locations â€” Wimco Nagar, Alandur, Koyambedu and Toll Gate â€” and if the speed exceeds 90 kmph, then services will be suspended.

On November 6, Saturday night, Chennai recorded the highest rainfall since 2015 as incessant showers lashed the city overnight. Incessant rain from 8.30 pm on Saturday till 5 am on Sunday left the city inundated with water entering homes in several low-lying areas. A flood alert was issued to those living in the low-lying areas of Sirukalathur, Kavanur, Kundrathur, Thiruvmudivakkam, Vazhuthigaimedu, Thiruneermalai, Adyar, and parts of Ambattur, Ashok Pillar areas also. Nungambakkam received rainfall of 215 mm, Chennai airport 113 mm from 8.30 am on Saturday to 8.30 am on Sunday. On December 1, 2015 Chennai had received 494 mm of rainfall over a 24-hour window, leading to the deaths of around 250 people. Chennai was declared a disaster zone on December 2, 2015.

Tweeting a few videos from Chennai that show the level of inundation, these were taken today. Location Perambur pic.twitter.com/Yau0RZun7O â€” Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) November 7, 2021

Heavy rains led to flooding in many parts of the city, including Purasawalkam, Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam, and Vayasarpadi subway.