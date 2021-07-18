Chennai rains: Arterial roads inundated after downpour, more rainfall expected

The Indian Meteorological Department has also issued a warning that a low-pressure area is likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal around July 21.

Many arterial roads in Chennai were inundated as parts of Tamil Nadu received heavy to moderate rainfall, caused due to an atmospheric air circulation and southwest winds on Saturday, July 17. Parts of Chennai and places surrounding the weather station in Nungambakkam received 7 cm rainfall till 7.30 pm on Saturday, leading to waterlogging and inundation. The Regional Meteorological Department has predicted that the spells are likely to continue till July 21.

The heavy rainfall in Chennai disrupted traffic on many arterial roads. Several videos surfaced from Anna Nagar, T Nagar and Arumbakkam showing visuals of inundation of roads and motorists wading through the water. According to reports, Villivakkam recorded 6 cm of rainfall; Puzhal recorded 5 cm; and Taramani, West Tambaram and Nandambakkam registered 2 cm of rainfall each on Saturday.

The meteorological department has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall coupled with thunderstorms in parts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Erode, Tiruppur, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Thirupattur, Ranipet, places near the Western Ghats and northern coastal regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Sunday, July 18.

On Monday, July 19, parts of Coimbatore, Theni, Nilgiris, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvallur are likely to experience mild to moderate showers and dry weather is likely to prevail for the rest of the day. The rains are likely to continue in some parts of the state and the remaining parts are predicted to experience dry weather for two days from Tuesday, said IMD Chennai.

In Chennai, the city will most likely remain clouded for the next 24 hours and parts of the city are likely to see moderate showers and thunderstorms. The maximum temperature will be 34ºC and the minimum temperature will be 26ºC.

The Indian Meteorological Department has also issued a warning that a low-pressure area is likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal around July 21. Therefore, scattered low and medium clouds with embedded moderate to intense convection lay over the Bay of Bengal north and Andaman sea, the IMD said.

