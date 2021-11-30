Chennai rainfall in November was third highest in history, slightly less than 2015

The city received 1044.3 mm of rain, just a little short of the 2015 figure of 1049.3 mm, when Chennai saw major floods.

As several roads, colonies and subways remain inundated in Chennai due to heavy rainfall during this month, data suggests that the city saw the third highest rainfall in November in its history, with Nungambakkam, where the data was recorded, receiving 1044.3 mm of rain. Weather blogger Pradeep John, who goes by the name Tamil Nadu Weatherman on social media, said that this made 2021 the third wettest November, just a little short of the 2015 figure of 1049.3 mm, when Chennai saw major floods. The highest rainfall recorded by the city in November was in 1918 at 1088.3 mm.

As per the data, the city received 983 mm of rainfall in November 1985, followed by 850.6 mm in November 1884. This was followed by 849.5 mm in 1960, 842.8 mm in 1815, 833.9 mm in 1922, 831.9 mm in 1896 and 831.9 mm in 1997. All the figures are for the month of November.

Wettest Novembers for Chennai City (Nungambakkam) - 2021 ends as 3rd wettest

1. 1918 - 1088.3 mm

2. 2015 - 1049.3 mm

3. 2021 - 1044.3 mm

4. 1985 - 983.0 mm

5. 1884 - 850.6 mm

6. 1960 - 849.5 mm

7. 1815 - 842.8 mm

8. 1922 - 833.9 mm

9. 1896 - 831.9 mm

10. 1997 - 831.9 mm

The North East monsoon season (October to December) is Tamil Nadu's main rainy season. From October 1 till November 27, the state received about 60.33 cm rainfall, as against the usual 34.57 cm for the period, which is 75% in excess, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said earlier. In view of monsoon showers, most reservoirs in the state have received copious inflows and surplus water is still being let out in many regions. People in low-lying areas have been evacuated and housed in shelters.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted thunderstorms with heavy rains at isolated places over Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli districts on Tuesday, November 30. On Wednesday, thunderstorms with moderate rain are likely to occur at a few places over south Tamil Nadu and districts across the Western Ghats besides light to moderate rains in parts of coastal Tamil Nadu. In Chennai, the sky is likely to be cloudy and thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are likely to occur in some areas, the IMD said.

