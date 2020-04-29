Chennai police respond to man’s cry for help, offer rations and words of hope

Velmurugan, a resident of Adyar, in an email to the Chennai City Police on April 24, had written that he was contemplating suicide due to difficult circumstances.

Hailing from Sattur in Virudhunagar district, K Velmurugan has been living and working as a driver in the city. Explaining that ever since the lockdown began, he has not been able to find work, Velmurugan writes that it has become extremely difficult for him to make ends meet. “For the past 40 days I have been unable to find any work. Without any income I have been unable to pay my monthly rent. If I don’t do so by the end of this month, I will be asked to vacate the house,” he writes.

Velmurugan, who makes weekly trips back home to help his wife financially and to provide his ageing parents with medicines has not been able to do so ever since the lockdown began, over a month ago. “My wife too has not been able to manage finances at home. I will be able to explain it to her only in person. I have been unable to help my parents as well. This is causing me great stress. I fear that I may try to end my life in the coming days. I plead you to help me,” Velmurugan urged the police in his email.

Velmurugan also requested to be allowed to travel back home so he could be with his family. A few days later, on April 27, Velmurugan wrote another email to the Chennai City Police sharing that an Inspector from Adyar police station had visited him in person and offered him words of comfort and hope.

“He advised me not to lose hope and gave me food rations. He also said I could visit him at the station whenever I needed help without any hesitation. He also promised that he would find ways to help me travel back home. I thank you for your help,” reads his email.

This correspondence has been shared by Chennai City Police on their Twitter handle, which received appreciation from people on the internet.