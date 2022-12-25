Chennai police remove obscene signboard displayed by hotel

AIDWA Tamil Nadu staged a protest on December 24 and demanded action against whoever is responsible for displaying the message.

An obscene electronic signboard of a hotel was removed by Greater Chennai Police on Saturday, December 24, after citizens took to Twitter to complain about it. Chennai residents tweeted the photos and videos of a signboard attached to an advertisement pole near Little Mount metro which sported a message on its signboard soliciting men by offering them a room and sex for Rs 1,000.

The state wing of All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) staged a protest on December 24 and demanded the Chennai police take action against the hotel owner or whoever was responsible for the display of the board.

This video and photo was shot at Little Mount just few minutes back. @chennaipolice_ @tnpoliceoffl please look into this ASAP and take action.

How can this happen in Chennai? @aidwatn@CMOTamilnadu @ThamizhachiTh pic.twitter.com/paTukOrfbu â€” Kavitha Gajendran (@kavithazahir) December 24, 2022

Police who inquired about the matter removed the signboard and released a statement with updates on the issue. According to the police, the owner of the hotel claimed that it was done by an unknown person who joined their wi-fi network which purportedly was open to everyone. The hotel owner claimed that the wi-fi network had not been secured, and the signboard message had been changed by someone who had technical knowledge about changing codes for the display message.

Initial investigation by the police ascertained that the credentials for accessing the control panel of the signboard were not changed by the hotel management. The police also said that no such illegal activity was held in the hotel. People have been advised by the police to be aware of the possible misuse of open wi-fi networks and also asked the display panel owners to recheck and secure access to the panel through wi-fi or wired connection.

