Chennai Police issue guidelines for Annai Velankanni festival, crowds strictly banned

As the annual 11-day festival at the Annai Velankanni shrine in Besant Nagar begins on Sunday, the Greater Chennai Police issued guidelines to curb a possible spread of COVID-19.

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) have issued COVID-19 safety guidelines for the 49th flag hoisting festival at the Annai Velankanni Shrine (Our Lady of Good Health) in Besant Nagar. These guidelines will be in effect from August 29 to September 8, a press note from the GCP said. This year, the 11-day festival will be a muted affair whereas normally the event draws thousands of devotees every year, concluding with a feast day on September 8. Simultaneous celebrations also take place at the historic Annai Velankanni Church at Velankanni in Nagapattinam district.

This year, however, in view of the pandemic, the GCP have requested devotees not to congregate at the Besant Nagar church on Sunday, August 29, which would normally mark the first day of the festival with the hoisting of the church flag, nor for the traditional car festival that is held on the 11th day when the idol of Mary is carried through the streets in procession. The general public are instead advised to watch both events on TV broadcasts or via live streaming. Further, people have also been asked not to gather at the Besant Nagar beach or go there in vehicles in order to prevent congestion.

The general public and devotees are strictly banned from entering both Thiruvanmiyur and Besant Nagar beaches during the festival days. No vehicular movement will be allowed for the duration of these 11 days either. Further, the press note adds that no festival stalls or commercial establishments will be allowed to be open in the area surrounding the Besant Nagar shrine. This includes permanent shops in the area, the Thiruvanmiyur ACP told The News Minute.

The GCP have requested the general public and devotees to strictly follow all of the above guidelines and cooperate with them and the Greater Chennai Corporation in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.