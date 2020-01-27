Chennai police foil alleged attempt to attack Thuglak editor Gurumurthy’s residence

The attempted attack comes as Thuglak is expected to republish its articles around the 1971 Salem rally, a matter of heated debate in Tamil Nadu political circles at present.

news Crime

An alleged attempt to hurl a petrol bomb at the home of Thuglak Editor and RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy on Sunday was foiled by the Chennai police.

According to the police, six young persons had approached Gurumurthy’s house on three two-wheelers around 3.15 am on Sunday. One of the young men tried to take a bottle out from inside a bag as they neared Gurumurthy’s house. However, this was spotted by a police constable who was on duty in the area. He then chased the youngsters. The constable immediately alerted the Mylapore police station. The Deputy Commissioner rushed to the spot and conducted inquiries.

Taking to Twitter, Gurumurthy confirmed the incident and said that he has been used to security issues since 1986. “My thanks for all those concerned at my safety because of the incident at my home at 3.30 am in the morning. The police are investigating the matter. I am used to security issues since at least 1986. Kanchi Mahaswami will take care,” he tweeted on Sunday.

My thanks for all those concerned at my safety because of the incident at my home at 3.30am in the morning. The police is investigating the matter. I am used to security issues since at least 1986. Kanchi Mahaswami will take care. — S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) January 26, 2020

The attempted attack on his residence comes as Thuglak, a weekly Tamil news magazine, is expected to republish its articles around the 1971 Salem rally, a matter of heated debate in Tamil Nadu political circles at present.

The debate around the rally, which was also attended by Periyar EV Ramasamy, was sparked after actor Rajinikanth spoke about it in the Golden Jubilee event of Tughlak recently. The actor had said that Hindu gods were paraded naked and garlanded with slippers at the time.

“In Salem in 1971, Sri Ramachandra Murthy and Seethai's idols were taken naked and wearing a garland of chappals in a procession conducted by Periyar. None of the newspapers at the time published this news but Cho (Ramasamy) sir put it on the cover of the magazine and criticised it harshly. The DMK government at the time got a very bad name because of it. They seized the magazine so that nobody would get a copy. But he published it again and it was sold in black,” he said at the event.

However, his statements were met with severe opposition from Periyarists, who denied that the gods were naked and emphasising that there was no garland of chappals on the gods at the rally. Though they demanded an apology from Rajinikanth for ‘trying to mislead people by stating wrong information,’ the superstar refused to apologise, stating that he did not say anything without evidence.

The youngsters who attempted to carry out the attack on Gurumuthy's house on Sunday, are yet to be nabbed. An investigation is underway.