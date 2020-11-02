Chennai police book restobar manager for hosting party

The party was organised under the guise of â€˜birthday bashâ€™ on Saturday night.

news Crime

The Chennai Police, on Saturday, booked the owner of a restobar in Injambakkam on the East Coast Road (ECR) for allowing a party in his hotel premises and violating physical distancing norms. Around 50 youngsters who were attending the party were let off with a warning.

According to reports, the Neelankarai police received a tip-off about the party late on Saturday night and raided the premises. During the search, the police found liquor bottles, DJ equipment and several revellers enjoying the night under the guise of a â€˜birthday bashâ€™. Upon inquiry, the police found that the restobarâ€™s manager Stalin (32) had come up with the idea of hosting parties under the name of â€˜birthday bashâ€™ and had circulated information about the party on social media. Since hosting parties is not allowed due to the lockdown restrictions in place, Stalin had resorted to soliciting revellers through social media. Men were charged Rs 300 per person, while women were allowed free entry to the party. Stalin had also hired a DJ from Padi to play music during the party.

Busting the party, the police booked Stalin under various sections of the IPC and the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act. Around 50 people were part of the party and were let off with a warning not to repeat the offence. The police further warned all bars and resorts to not hold such events till the COVID-19 restrictions are in place. They also said that the decision about sealing the restobar will be taken by the revenue authorities.

The Government of Tamil Nadu allowed bars and pubs to resume operations in September with the condition that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) be strictly followed. All bars and pubs are to wind up operations by 8 pm and they can function only upto 50% of the capacity. There is also a ban on hosting musical events and permitting dancing.

On Sunday, 2504 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 7,27,026. Tamil Nadu also has 20,994 persons currently being treated for COVID-19. 3644 persons were discharged on recovering from COVID-19 on Sunday and the total number of persons who have recovered from the disease till Sunday stood at 6,94,880.