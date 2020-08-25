Chennai police arrest 9 youth for possessing ganja, search on for more

On Sunday, the City Commissioner of Police said that 800 kgs of ganja was seized in Chennai during the lockdown period.

news Crime

The Chennai police have arrested nine youngsters in possession of nine kilograms of ganja and are on the lookout for four more men. According to reports, the Virugambakkam police had received a tip-off about the matter and apprehended four youngsters from Arcot Road on Sunday.

The youngsters were reportedly waiting for someone and had four kilograms of ganja with them. The police seized the ganja and based on the leads from those men, arrested five others. The arrested youngsters have been identified as Abdul Razaq, Ezhilarasan, Hari Ganesh, Prasanth, Prithvi, Rahul, Sai Sudan, Yuvaraj and Vijay. Upon further interrogation, it was found that they were friends from school and often met with each other to smoke up. They are all graduates and are currently employed with companies.

Police also seized nine mobile phones, two motorbikes and Rs 6,000 cash from the group and added that in order to secure ganja for free, they often acted as peddlers, supplying it to others for money. The police are now on the lookout for four men, who are allegedly the suppliers for the nine youngsters, who then sold it to their customers. The men were arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Monday.

Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said that 800 kgs of ganja was seized from peddlers across the city in the last two months. Last week, the Chennai police had seized ganja worth Rs 1 crore, which was being transported from Andhra Pradesh to Chennai as an onion consignment in a lorry. The truck was coming to Chennai from Gudur and was carrying onions in sacks. Upon inspection at a checkpost, the police discovered packets of ganja snuck into the onion sacks. Three men were arrested in connection with that bust.