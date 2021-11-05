Chennai, parts of TN to receive moderate to heavy rains on Nov 5-6

Parts of Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh and south interior Karnataka are also predicted to receive heavy rains in isolated places, the IMD said.

news Weather

Parts of Tamil Nadu are predicted to receive moderate to heavy rains over Friday, November 5, and Saturday, November 6, the India Meteorological Department said. The rains are expected due to the influence of a low pressure area that has moved to Arabian Sea, leading to an elongated region of low pressure through the coast of Tamil Nadu coast.

The IMD has predicted moderate rainfall across the state, but in western Tamil Nadu, there will be heavy rains during Friday and Saturday. Delta districts of the state are also expected to receive heavy rains owing to the pressure hovering over the Arabian Sea. Heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode, Namakkal, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts of Tami Nadu, the IMD said in a bulletin. Heavy rains are also expected to lash southern parts of the state, including Kanyakumari, Dindigul, Theni and Tirunelveli districts. Chennai and adjoining districts of Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu are also expected to receive moderate to heavy rains in the next 48 hours.

The rains could be triggered by a low-pressure area that lies over Lakshadweep and the adjoining southeast Arabian Sea. This will be alongside an associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level. A trough at mean sea level from the Cormorin area and neighbourhood to the west-central Bay of Bengal off the south Andhra Pradesh coast across the Gulf of Mannar and the Tamil Nadu coast also persists, the weather watchdog said.

Apart from Tamil Nadu, parts of Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh and south interior Karnataka are also predicted to receive heavy rains in isolated places, the IMD said. On the evening of Thursday, several roads and neighbourhoods in Bengaluru were inundated as the city saw unexpected heavy rains.

Read: Bengaluru roads waterlogged, colonies inundated as city receives heavy rainfall