Bengaluru roads waterlogged, colonies inundated as city receives heavy rainfall

Several people took to Twitter to share videos of waterlogging, where vehicles could be seen stranded on the road.

news Rains

Bengaluru received heavy rainfall on the night of Thursday, November 5, causing waterlogging and inundation of houses in several areas across the city. The areas which witnessed waterlogging included Shivajinagar, Ashok Nagar, Indira Nagar, Cotton Pet, Binny Mill Road, Minerva Circle, JC Road, Ejipura, Tata Silk Farm and VV Puram among others.

Some specific areas that received very heavy rainfall according to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are Nagarabhavi, which received 103.5 mm of rainfall, Hampi Nagar which received 120.5 mm of rainfall, Doddanekkundi which received 127.5 mm of rainfall and VV Puram which received 137 mm of rainfall.

Several Twitter users shared videos of waterlogging where several vehicles could be seen stranded as water entered the vehiclesâ€™ engines.

Benziger rain has created an havoc in the city today. #BengaluruRains pic.twitter.com/TfjxPoleEh October 23, 2020

The BBMP has often been criticised for not taking appropriate measures to prevent flooding when heavy rains lash Bengaluru. In the beginning of the monsoon season in 2021, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta assured that sufficient preparations had been made ahead to prepare for the rainfall.

Earlier in October, after heavy rains had lashed Bengaluru, Bengaluru International Airport and the roads connecting the city with the airport had become waterlogged which caused several passengers to remain stranded and in some cases, miss their flights. Around 11 flights had been rescheduled at the time as passengers could not reach the airport.

Last month, on October 4, a hotelier named BS Nagaraj, a resident of Jayanagar in Bengaluru had died after he had crashed into a tree that had fallen due to heavy rains. On the same day, several houses had been inundated. In addition to this, six cows and six goats had been washed away near the Akkamahadevi Choultry in RR Nagar and another cow and goat had died in their shed at another area.