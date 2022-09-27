Chennai, parts of Tamil Nadu to see rains till September 30

Parts of Tamil nadu are expected to see rains over the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday, September 27. Chennai and its suburbs are likely to see rains and thunderstorms till Friday, September 30, the weather agency said. In the next 48 hours, the IMD has predicted thunderstorms with lightning and moderate rains over some areas of Chennai and its suburbs. The rainfall, according to IMD, is due to a cyclonic circulation in the lower part of the upper atmosphere over Tamil Nadu.

According to a bulletin on Tuesday, the IMD has predicted that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Pudukkottai, Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Mayiladuthurai districts, along with Puducherry and Karaikal on Tuesday, September 27. The following day, on Wednesday, Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvallur, Thiruvarur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, Puducherry and Karaikal.

On Thursday and Friday, September 29 and 30, thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are expected over parts of the state. In its Tuesday bulletin, the IMD said that the skies in Chennai will likely be partially cloudy with spells of light to moderate rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 34-35˚C and 26-27˚C respectively.

P Senthamaraikannan, Director, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, IMD said that there will be rains for the next three to four days and this was mainly due to the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal along the Andhra Pradesh coast. He said that the rains would be moderate in Chennai and suburbs and heavy rainfall is expected over some parts of North Tamil Nadu.