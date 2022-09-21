Chennai, parts of Tamil Nadu to see rains over next few days

Parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to receive rains over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday, September 21. The agency has predicted light to moderate rain in some parts of Tamil Nadu, including coastal areas and areas adjourning the Western Ghats till September 23.

The state capital Chennai is likely to receive thunderstorms and lighting in the next few days and there is likelihood of light to moderate rains over the city. The city will see maximum temperatures of around 36-37°C and minimum temperatures of around 27°C. The IMD said that the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a maximum of nearly 34°C degrees. The weather department officials said that variations in the speed of westerly winds led to isolated rains in some parts of the state.

The IMD also predicted that most parts of the state would experience subdued weather as the south west monsoon turned weak in the state. It said that there was no specific system that would lead to a large-scale rainfall in the state. The wind flow, according to the IMD, was oriented towards the low-pressure area adjoining Odisha- West Bengal coasts and over the northwest Bay of Bengal. This, according to weather department officials, has led to a weak monsoon in Tamil Nadu during the week.n

The IMD also said that most parts of the state have received excess rainfall in Tamil Nadu except Kannniyakumari and Karaikal.