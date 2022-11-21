Chennai, parts of Tamil Nadu to experience light to moderate rain from Nov 21

On November 21 and 22, fishermen were also advised to not venture into the sea because of high speed winds in the Tamil Nadu coast.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to light rainfall in various parts of Chennai during the upcoming week. Parts of Chennai are expected to receive heavy rainfall with thunderstorms on Monday, November 21. However, during the rest of the week, the city will see light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms on Tuesday, November 22 alone.

Several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet and Puducherry are expected to receive heavy rain on Monday, November 21. On Wednesday, November 23, heavy rainfall is expected in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Vellore districts. For the rest of the week, light to moderate rainfall is expected in isolated parts of Tamil Nadu, Karaikal and Puducherry.

Warnings for fishermen have also been issued by the IMD. On November 21 and 22, Monday and Tuesday, fishermen were advised to not venture into the sea because of high speed winds prevailing over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast and Gulf of Mannar. For the same reason, fishermen have been asked not to go fishing on Wednesday, November 23 as well.

Tamil Nadu has been experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall over the past month, particularly in Chennai and its neighbouring districts. In a press release earlier this month, the IMD said that Tamil Nadu can expect heavy rainfall because of a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean and extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level. The cyclonic circulation led to the formation of a low pressure area in the region, which will likely move northwest towards the Tamil Nadu Puducherry coast.