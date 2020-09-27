Chennai OMR toll charges hiked by 10%, effective October 1

news Transportation

If youâ€™re taking the Rajiv Gandhi Salai aka the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) in Chennai, you may have to shell out more money in terms of toll charges, beginning this October 1. In a recent announcement made by the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC), toll charges have been hiked by 10%.

While single way charges for cars will now be Rs 30, for three-wheelers it will be Rs 10 and for light commercial vehicles (LCV) it will be Rs 49. Previously, cars paid Rs 27 and LCVs paid Rs 45. Monthly pass for cars that allows 60 single trips will be priced at Rs 1,100.

Round trips are priced at Rs 19 for three-wheelers, Rs 60 for cars, Rs 98 for LCVs, Rs 154 for buses, Rs 220 for trucks and Rs 440 for multi-axle vehicles.

Daily pass for vehicles will now be priced as follows. Three-wheelers â€“ Rs 33, cars â€“ Rs 100, LCVs â€“ Rs 136, buses â€“ Rs 231, trucks â€“ Rs 340 and multi-axle vehicles (MAV) â€“ Rs 676.

Monthly pass charges for vehicles are as follows. Three-wheelers â€“ Rs 311, cars â€“ Rs 2,390, LCVs â€“ Rs 3,050, buses â€“ Rs 5,050, trucks â€“ Rs 7,500 and multi axle vehicles (MAV) â€“ Rs 15,110. One-time administrative charges of Rs 100 will be extra for smart cards.

Local Commercial Monthly Pass (LCM) for vehicles is as follows. Three-wheelers â€“ Rs 300, cars â€“ Rs 300, LCVs â€“ Rs 360, trucks â€“ Rs 1,000 and multi-axle vehicles (MAV) â€“ Rs 1,000.

While regular revisions are done once every two years, this year due to the COVID-19 lockdown the revision comes almost three months late. According to reports, such revisions usually come into effect from July. The newly revised rates are applicable from October 1, 2020 to June 30, 2022.

The toll rates are fixed by the Tamil Nadu government under the Indian Tolls Act, 1851, for different types of vehicles using the Rajiv Gandhi Salai (Phase I). The 20-km stretch starts from Madhya Kailash in the IT hub of the city, with many IT companies located all along the road. While the toll rates were fixed for a period of 30 years from July 1, 2006 to June 30, 2036, with 10% increase every two years, IT Expressway Ltd began collecting toll charges only from December 15, 2008. Toll charges will continue to be in effect on this expressway until 2038.